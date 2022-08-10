Watch CBS News
'Increase in bear activity' closes another New Hampshire campground

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boaters watch bear swim in Lake Winnipesaukee
Boaters watch bear swim in Lake Winnipesaukee 00:43

CAMPTON, N.H. - Another campground in New Hampshire's White Mountains is being shut down because of bears.

"Due to an increase in bear activity, and for public safety, the USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for Hancock Campground located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, NH," the Forest Service said in a statement.

The campground closure will last from Thursday through at least August 25.

Recently, the Forest Service warned of "high bear activity" at Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds, saying at least one bear received a food reward and then ripped apart a tent.

Last month, a bear "showing no fear of humans" closed the Fourth Iron Campground for a few weeks.

bear-nh.jpg
A black bear forced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground. U.S. Forest Service - White Mountain National Forest

Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.   

Campers are urged to store food and garbage properly, or risk receiving a citation. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

