'High bear activity' reported at New Hampshire campgrounds; tent ripped apart

LINCOLN, N.H. - Visitors are being warned about "high bear activity" at two New Hampshire campgrounds.

"Please be aware that Hancock and Big Rock campgrounds along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway are currently experiencing high bear activity," the U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forest wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "At least one bear has received a food reward and has ripped apart a tent in search of more food."

Wildlife officials report that bears have been "extraordinarily active" in the region this summer. One factor may the lack of rain - forcing bears to move around because their typical food sources are not as plentiful.

Earlier in July, the Fourth Iron Campground near Bartlett was closed to campers due to the presence of a bear "showing no fear of humans."

The Forest Service is urging campers not to leave food out, or else risk receiving a citation.

"It is critical that you practice proper food storage by keeping all food, toiletries and beverages stored in a locked vehicle, a bear box/ canister or a properly hung bear bag while visiting the #WhiteMountainNF," the service said. "A fed bear is a dead bear!"