More than 40 beaches closed for swimming in Massachusetts as another heat wave hits

More than 40 beaches in Massachusetts were closed for swimming Tuesday as another heat wave hits the Boston area.

Temperatures could reach nearly 100 degrees on Tuesday and stay in the 90s through Thursday. The humidity will make it feel hotter than 100 at times.

Why are beaches closed in Massachusetts?

The Department of Public Health's beach water quality dashboard keeps track of which beaches are unsafe for swimming. Most beaches on the list are closed due to "bacterial exceedance."

The department says bacteria can enter the water through stormwater run-off after heavy rain, malfunctioning septic systems and sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste or agricultural run-off. Swimming in water with too much bacteria can cause stomach problems, respiratory symptoms and skin rashes or itching.

List of beaches closed to swimming in Massachusetts

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Other)

Hopkinton Reservoir-Main Beach, Ashland (Bacterial Exceedance)

Mingo, Beverly (Bacterial Exceedance)

Tenean, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Smith Beach, Braintree (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cliff Pond @ DYS, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Cliff Pond @ Main, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Sandy Beach, Danvers (Bacterial Exceedance)

Moses Smith Creek, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salt Pond, Eastham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wood Neck River, Falmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Freetown Town Beach, Freetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Eagle Lake, Holden (Bacterial Exceedance)

Magnolia East, Manchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Sesachacha Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

333 Commercial Street, Provincetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Johnson Street, Provincetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Kendall Lane, Provincetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Town Landing - Breakwater, Provincetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Town Landing - Snail Road, Provincetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Broady (Baker), Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)

Merrymount, Quincy (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Back, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Wally, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Willow Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Peace Lake @ Breakheart Reservation, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Peckham Pond @ Camp Nihan, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Camp Wilder @ Right, Springfield (Bacterial Exceedance)

Kings, Swampscott (Bacterial Exceedance)

Coles River Club off Harbor Road, Swansea (Bacterial Exceedance)

Leeside, Swansea (Bacterial Exceedance)

Swansea Town Beach, Swansea (Other)

Beamans Pond - Campground, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond - Day Use, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Vineyard Harbor Motel, Tisbury (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pearl Hill Pond Beach, Townsend (Bacterial Exceedance)

Briarwood, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Standish Shores, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Donovans, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pico, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Quinsigamond - Lake Park Beach, Worcester (Bacterial Exceedance)