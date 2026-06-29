Sewer overflow from Haverhill leaves businesses scrambling as several Massachusetts beaches close

Two wastewater leaks in Haverhill have led to beach closures and some businesses shutting down. The issue is dumping the wastewater into the Merrimack River, causing problems downstream.

The city says the leak is the result of two sewage breaks following torrential rain on Friday.

"This is the first break where all of that sewage is coming out right now," gestured Haverhill Department of Public Works Director Bob Ward.

Ward said a typical day sees 8 million gallons come through their treatment plant, but the rains brought in 60 to 65 million gallons. They are now building a temporary bypass that can only operate at 30 million.

"It's better than nothing, and the day-to-day dry weather flow will be covered easily," said Ward. "We're setting up two, so if we get rain and the flow comes up with the rain, we will be able to handle some of the rain and combined sewer."

Despite the bypass plans, Ward admits that another round of heavy rain could strain the system.

The city says the temporary bypass is expected to cost $2 million to $3 million dollars. They will also be conducting a full assessment of the pipelines. DPW said fixing the whole line could push north of $10 million dollars if they have to do a complete repair.

"We hope to have [the bypass] done by Wednesday, so we stop putting [wastewater] into the river, that way people can have 4th of July down river," said Haverhill Mayor Melinda Bennett. "This treatment plant was put in the 1970s. These pipes were laid in the 70s after the Clean Water Act."

Businesses impacted by sewer overflow

The Great Marsh Shellfish Company is nestled in the marshes along the Rowley River. Its operation is only accessed by boat. They say they are one of the very few oyster farms on the North Shore, and now they aren't operating at all because of this.

"I got a text from my local shellfish constable this morning that he got the notice from the Department of Marine Fisheries that we are going to be shutting down all of the shellfish areas on the North Shore," said Brenden Doyle, Owner of Great Marsh Shellfish Company.

He is shut down because the wastewater entering the Merrimack River will empty out downstream.

Beaches near Plum Island have been shut down, and Doyle has had his production halted indefinitely. Their goal is to harvest 10,000 oysters a week, and they just planted their spring crop last week.

"Until this gets fixed, we don't have any revenue coming in. All the revenue going out. We still have to care for the oysters, still have to maintain our crop, so it's money out, and nothing is coming in," said Doyle.

Now they have people canceling orders during one of their busiest times of the year.

"And, now those orders are going to other providers," explains Doyle, " Luckily, right now we are in a precautionary closure for my area where my farm is located. None of the sewage has come and impacted my farm directly, but the closure has stopped all of my business and I have to pay my employees."

His hope now is that the wastewater dilutes in the Ipswich Bay and doesn't head his way.

Massachusetts beaches closed due to sewage