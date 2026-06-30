What beaches are closed in Massachusetts? See the list of places where you can't swim.

Dozens of beaches in Massachusetts are closed for swimming ahead of what could be the most extreme heat wave in years for the Boston area.

Beaches on Plum Island, and in Ipswich and Salisbury, are closed because of an ongoing sewage leak in the Merrimack River. Millions of gallons of wastewater are flowing daily through two breaks in the sewer line in Haverhill. Officials hope there will be a fix this week, but nearby beaches are closed until that happens and tests show the water is safe for swimming.

Other beaches in the state are closed because there is too much bacteria in the water, which can happen after a heavy rain event, or as a result of dangerous algae blooms.

The Department of Public Health warns that swimming in unsafe waters can make you sick or cause skin rashes. Children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk of experiencing health problems.

Here is the list of beaches that were closed Tuesday morning, according to the interactive beach water quality dashboard.

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Other)

Patuisset, Bourne (Bacterial Exceedance)

Cliff Pond @ DYS, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Cliff Pond @ Main, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Flax Pond, Brewster (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Hidden Bay, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Moses Smith Creek, Dartmouth (Bacterial Exceedance)

Freetown Town Beach, Freetown (Bacterial Exceedance)

Clark, Ipswich (Combined Sewer Overflow/Sanitary Sewer Overflow event)

Crane, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Little Neck, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Pavilion @ Main, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Sandy Point - Plum Island @ North, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Sandy Point - Plum Island @ South, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Steep Hill, Ipswich (CSO/SSO event)

Sesachacha Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Plum Island - 55th St., Newburyport (CSO/SSO event)

Plum Island - end of island 1, Newburyport (CSO/SSO event)

Plum Island - end of island 2, Newburyport (CSO/SSO event)

Plum Island Point, Newburyport (CSO/SSO event)

Crystal Lake, Newton (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Fyre Pond Beach, North Andover (Bacterial Exceedance)

Little Sandy, Pembroke (Bacterial Exceedance)

S.P.E.N.A. Beach, Rochester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Back, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Children's Island - Wally, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Ocean Avenue, Salem (Bacterial Exceedance)

Salisbury Beach Center - Broadway St., Salisbury (CSO/SSO event)

Salisbury Beach - Main, Salisbury (CSO/SSO event)

Peckham Pond @ Camp Nihan, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond - Campground, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond - Day Use, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Briarwood, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Forbes, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Standish Shores, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Wareham Lake Shores, Wareham (Bacterial Exceedance)

Shannon Beach @ Upper Mystic, Winchester (Bacterial Exceedance)

Donovans, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)

Pico, Winthrop (Bacterial Exceedance)