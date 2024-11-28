Model train museum brings mini Boston neighborhoods to life with intricate detail

BOSTON - There's a museum in Boston that's recreating part of the city's history with model trains.

Bay State Model Railroad Museum

The Bay State Model Railroad Museum on South Street in Roslindale is a non-profit that's run entirely by unpaid volunteers. Inside, you'll find some of the most detailed and intricate model railroads in Massachusetts.

You'll see replicas of the MBTA's commuter rail and the old electric trolleys.

A model MBTA train at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum in Roslindale on February 23, 2024. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Volunteer Mackenzie Morrison is currently working on a model of the old Back Bay station.

"I also went to school for architecture, so I'm interested in building scale models," she told WBZ-TV.

The museum's director of open houses, Tom Landro, said he's seen a huge increase in volunteer members looking to join their club and work on the models.

"We have grown significantly in the last year or two," he told WBZ.

The displays inside have also been growing. Landro says the museum's main goal is to promote the hobby of model railroading in the Boston area.

A street car runs down a reproduction of Roslindale Square at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum on February 23, 2024. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

But what keeps visitors coming back over the decades are the scenes and places they recognize, like a triple decker home, an old movie theater, a firehouse or a neighborhood. It's all thanks to the talented volunteers.

"I like arts and crafts and this is kind of like a way to show that," Morrison told WBZ.

"It really shows what you could do, other than setting it up under the Christmas Tree," Landro said.

The museum has open houses several times a year. For more information, visit their website.

