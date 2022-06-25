Watch CBS News
Batting practice event at Fenway Park raises money for Jimmy Fund

BOSTON -- Dana Farber cancer patients and Jimmy Fund supporters got to take the field at Fenway Park on Saturday. 

The John Hancock Fenway Fantasy Day raised funds for the Jimmy Fund by holding a batting and fielding practice at the home of the Red Sox. 

"It was very cool playing shortstop at Fenway Park, just playing the field like the players," said Carl, a young participant with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He also got to bat and check out the dugouts. 

"It's awesome to be here. Dana Farber has been so supportive to myself and my family since I was diagnosed in July of 2020," said Chris Devin from Norwell. "I can't believe I'm about to bat a home plate at Fenway. To be here with Wally and the crew and my family for an amazing cause, and to see the support is inspiring for sure." 

There were over 200 participants, including WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade. 

The John Hancock Fenway Fantasy Day has raised $8.6 million since 1992. 

