Basketball tournament in Boston brings kids and law enforcement officers together

BOSTON -- Tuesday was a day of basketball, but it was less about what happens on the court and more about the points young people like Limage of Quincy will take away.

"It's a good day. It's a summer day to hang out with all of your friends and play basketball," said 13-year-old Mecklem Limage of Quincy.

"My life matters to me," Limage added, "They hit home. It's something to take in as your life, to take in as motivation."

The Basketball For Peace Tournament at UMass Boston was hosted by Suffolk Country District Attorney Kevin Hayden, bringing youth, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials together.

"Love and peace go hand in hand and an important part of today is just letting these young people know how we love them and how much we care about them," said Hayden.

"Just seeing them so excited about this interaction with these community leaders, particularly when they're going around them making layups, it's amazing," said Dr. J. Keith Motley, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I think it was a really good experience for all the kids to get together and match their skills and fun to see faces I already recognize," said 12-year-old Laila Larkin of Boston.

The tournament features 120 students from over a dozen different organizations in Suffolk Country, and it's a way of kicking off summer vacation on a positive note.

"We know school is just ending now right and we have to keep these kids busy and occupied. We want them to be happy, we want them to be productive, and we want our summer to be peaceful," said Hayden.

"You can be whatever you want or you could be whatever you put your mind to and you can just be unstoppable," said 12-year-old Denai Williams of Boston.