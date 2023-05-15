"Barrier Breakers" exhibit honoring players that broke color barrier in MLB coming to Boston

BOSTON -- An exhibit honoring players that broke baseball's color barrier is coming to Boston this summer.

The Negro League Baseball Museum Touring Exhibit is bringing "Barrier Breakers" to Boston, which will tell the story of African American and Latin players that broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1947. While the Boston Braves integrated in 1950 with Sam Jethroe, who went on to win National League Rookie of the Year that season, the Boston Red Sox were the last Major League team to integrate.

The Red Sox did not integrate until July 21, 1959, when Pumpsie Green made his debut with the team in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. He was used as a pinch-runner in his Boston debut.

Red Sox manager Bill Jurges greets Pumpsie Green, who became the first African American ever to play for the Red Sox on July 21, 1959. Bettmann

Green played in 327 games over his four seasons with Boston, hitting .244 while playing second base and shortstop.

The "Barrier Breakers" exhibit will run from June 19, 2023 through August 4, 2023 at 118 Boylston Street and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission for the exhibit is free.