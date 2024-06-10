Barnstable School Committee considers firing 3 educators who left students in Boston

Community rallies around Barnstable educators after students left in Boston during field trip

Community rallies around Barnstable educators after students left in Boston during field trip

Community rallies around Barnstable educators after students left in Boston during field trip

BARNSTABLE - The Barnstable School Committee is considering a recommendation to fire three high school staff members after two students were left behind during a field trip to Boston. Some members of the school community are now rallying around the educators.

Educators placed on administrative leave

Alik and Hope Taylor and Raffaella Almeida have been on administrative leave since April, shortly after they took 22 students to the Hynes Convention Center for a Belle of the Ball event. The non-profit provides prom dresses and accessories to students in need for free.

When the bus returned to the Cape, two students were left behind. Belle of the Ball staff ended up driving the students back home. After an investigation, the district's superintendent recommended termination.

Community rallies against firing educators

At a recent school committee meeting, some members of the community, including the sister of one of the students left in Boston, spoke out against it.

"I do not think firing them is the right decision at all," said Arianna Roberts, the sister of one of the students left behind. "But I think there needs to be training and people need to be held accountable for their actions and their mistakes."

"I hate to think about what the environment for children of color will be in this school district without the presence of Hope and Alik Taylor," said parent Danielle Hill.

The Taylors' daughter says her parents have taken responsibility for what happened and deserve a second chance.

WBZ reached out to the school department for comment. The Barnstable superintendent says she cannot comment directly, but there is a well-defined process underway in the investigation and it will take time for it to come to a resolution.