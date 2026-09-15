74-year-old injured in Cape Cod road rage attack. Flock cameras may have helped investigation, police say.

Police in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod hope someone saw something that might help investigators in their search for a suspect accused of violently assaulting a man in his 70s. Detectives say the attack stemmed from a road rage incident last Wednesday night, Sept. 9, between 8 and 9 o'clock.

It started along Fuller Road and continued on quiet Marie‑Ann Terrace in Centerville. That's where the 74-year-old victim was violently assaulted.

The suspect is described as a White man in his 30s about 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was driving a dark, newer model Volkswagen SUV, with the VW illuminated on the front. There may have been another person in the car.

Just six days prior to the violent assault, Barnstable's Town Council voted to end the police department's use of Flock cameras.

In a statement, Barnstable Police Lt. Kevin Fullam told WBZ: "This incident highlights the potential value of Automatic License Plate Recognition technology as an investigative tool. If ALPR cameras had still been operational, ALPR technology could provide the Detective Division with an additional resource to identify the suspect vehicle, potentially generating critical leads in a serious assault investigation."

Several communities in Massachusetts have canceled their contracts with Flock Safety in recent weeks. Last week, the mayor of Waltham made the call to cover the controversial cameras with trash bags.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen driving toward Fuller Road after the assault. The victim was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for significant injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Barnstable Police.