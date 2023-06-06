Barnes & Noble opening 2 new bookstores in Massachusetts this month

Award-winning local author's new book aims to help kids with body image struggles

NATICK - Barnes & Noble is opening two new bookstores in Massachusetts this month - on the same day.

The new stores will open June 14 in Natick and Wareham.

The new Barnes & Noble on Route 9 in Natick. CBS Boston

The Natick location is off Route 9 in the Sherwood Plaza, where Petco used to be. It replaces a Framingham location about a half mile down the road at Shoppers World that closed in January.

Staff at the Natick store have been showing off the "stunning" new look ahead of the grand opening.

The store at Wareham Crossing says it will host multiple author signings throughout the first day of business, starting at 10 a.m. They include "Pickleball is Life" author Erin McHugh, "The Boy Who Drew Auschwitz" author Charles Inglefield and "Riding With Evil" author Dave Wedge.

Barnes & Noble plans to open more than 30 stores across the country in 2023.