Massachusetts woman's remains identified nearly 25 years after 9/11 attacks: "We get closure"

A Massachusetts family is finally feeling closure 25 years after losing their loved one in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Paul Keating's mother, Barbara Keating, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston when hijackers crashed the plane into the World Trade Center in New York City.

"It's truly amazing that 24 years and two months later we get notified that my mom's remains are identified," Keating said.

For years, the family was told her remains would never be recovered.

"We were all told there would never be any remains. You were not to expect it," he said.

But through DNA technology, Keating said last year, the New York City Medical Examiner's office identified the remains of Barbara Keating.

Barbara Keating of Framingham, Massachusetts, died on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terror attacks. Family photo

The 72-year-old dedicated much of her life to helping children with Big Brother and Big Sister, working with kids who have Down syndrome.

"Besides having a big Irish Catholic family in Boston of seven, she worked her whole life with children," he smiled.

To mark 25 years since the 9/11 attacks, the family held a ceremony on Friday morning.

"We laid my mom to rest with my dad. We had a complete ceremony all over again and placed the urn in the ground," he said.

Although it's been 25 years, the family says having her remains now provides a sense of peace and closure.

"We get closure. It's literally that simple. Yes, we knew she was on the flight. Yes, we knew she died. And 25 years ago, we buried her, but we didn't," Paul Keating said. "It didn't seem complete. It just did not. This changes it for us."

She is now buried next to her husband of 32 years. The family thanks the Herculean efforts of the New York City Medical Examiner's office.

"Their work is outstanding and they are still doing it all day every day all day. So we can't thank them enough," he said.