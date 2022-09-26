Watch CBS News
Local News

Escalators still out of service one year after malfunction at Back Bay T station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Escalators still out of service one year after malfunction at Back Bay T station
Escalators still out of service one year after malfunction at Back Bay T station 00:51

BOSTON – Monday marks one year since an escalator suddenly slipped into reverse at the Back Bay T station and injured dozens of people.

Surveillance video captured the moment the escalator reversed direction and sent people tumbling to the bottom.

"Both the Bethay and Parson families continue to actiuvely treat their long-term injuries. Their lives have been impacted in unimaginable ways and continue to be severely disrupted," lawyers for two families who are suing the MBTA said in a statement on Monday.

The escalator remains shut down one year later. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex recently investigated the escalator problems throughout the MBTA and found at least five are out of service.

The T said it is working to get the escalators back up and running, and noted that all of the stations remain accessible. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.