Escalators still out of service one year after malfunction at Back Bay T station

BOSTON – Monday marks one year since an escalator suddenly slipped into reverse at the Back Bay T station and injured dozens of people.

Surveillance video captured the moment the escalator reversed direction and sent people tumbling to the bottom.

"Both the Bethay and Parson families continue to actiuvely treat their long-term injuries. Their lives have been impacted in unimaginable ways and continue to be severely disrupted," lawyers for two families who are suing the MBTA said in a statement on Monday.

The escalator remains shut down one year later. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex recently investigated the escalator problems throughout the MBTA and found at least five are out of service.

The T said it is working to get the escalators back up and running, and noted that all of the stations remain accessible.