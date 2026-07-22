Rep. Ayanna Pressley shares statement after death at Boston home owned by husband: "Heartbreaking tragedy"

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has released a statement mourning a "heartbreaking tragedy" after a person was found dead in a Boston rental property owned by her husband last weekend.

"I am devastated about the death of Yoseliani Marte, an 18-year-old with so many dreams ahead of her, her life cut short by domestic violence," Pressley posted to social media on Tuesday evening.

According to a Boston Police Department report, someone walked into the District E18 station on Saturday afternoon and told the front desk that a person had been shot at a home on Malta Street in Mattapan. Responding officers found the victim dead in a rear bedroom.

According to the Medical Examiner, the cause of death was a single gunshot wound. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Yoseliani Marte

An online fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 for Marte's family. Her mother, Elenie Ocasio, wrote that Marte was "deeply loved by her family, friends, and everyone whose life she touched."

"Domestic violence has taken a beautiful young life far too soon," Ocasio said. "We hope that, through the love and support of this community, my family can find comfort in knowing we are not facing this tragedy alone."

Shea Butter Smoothies in Dorchester said in a social media post that "Liani" was a beloved employee and a "brilliant and motivated young lady."

"She approached every project with enthusiasm, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," the shop said.

"Beyond crushing"

Boston property records list Pressley's husband, Conan Harris, as the owner of the two-story, seven-bedroom house that's valued at $919,000. The couple does not live at the home, which is currently for sale.

Pressley said in her statement that "as the parent of a teenager, the thought of a young person violently losing their life in this way is beyond crushing."

"I stand with our community and everyone who loved Yoseliani as we grieve this deep loss," the Congresswoman said. "May we all honor her life and humanity and extend the compassion to her loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking tragedy."