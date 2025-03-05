22-year-old man charged with murder of his mother in their Avon, Massachusetts home

A 22-year-old man is now charged with killing his mother in their home in Avon, Massachusetts.

Thadeus Joseph will be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Stoughton District Court in the death of 53-year-old Astrid Joseph.

Police went to the family's home on Nichols Avenue Tuesday afternoon after getting a 911 call from "a household member about an unresponsive female in need of medical assistance," according to a statement from Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Police say Astrid Joseph was killed in her home on Nichols Avenue in Avon on March 4, 2025. CBS Boston

Astrid Joseph was "on the floor of the home with visible injuries and there were signs of a struggle," according to Morrissey, who said she was dead.

"With information developed by the state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Avon police, a suspect was identified and apprehended with the help of Braintree police," the district attorney said in his statement.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph's son Thadeus, was captured around 8 p.m., about four hours after police were called to the house.

There's no word yet on a motive. More information in the case is expected to be revealed at Joseph's arraignment.

"There is no threat to the public," Morrissey said.

Nichols Avenue is a quiet, dead-end street in Avon, which is about 20 miles south of Boston.