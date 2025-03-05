22-year-old man charged with murder of his mother in their Avon, Massachusetts home
A 22-year-old man is now charged with killing his mother in their home in Avon, Massachusetts.
Thadeus Joseph will be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Stoughton District Court in the death of 53-year-old Astrid Joseph.
Police went to the family's home on Nichols Avenue Tuesday afternoon after getting a 911 call from "a household member about an unresponsive female in need of medical assistance," according to a statement from Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
Astrid Joseph was "on the floor of the home with visible injuries and there were signs of a struggle," according to Morrissey, who said she was dead.
"With information developed by the state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Avon police, a suspect was identified and apprehended with the help of Braintree police," the district attorney said in his statement.
The suspect, later identified as Joseph's son Thadeus, was captured around 8 p.m., about four hours after police were called to the house.
There's no word yet on a motive. More information in the case is expected to be revealed at Joseph's arraignment.
"There is no threat to the public," Morrissey said.
Nichols Avenue is a quiet, dead-end street in Avon, which is about 20 miles south of Boston.