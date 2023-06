ALLSTON - Boston Police are looking for a man accused of stealing an auto trailer from Allston.

The suspect police are looking for and the vehicle he's accused of stealing. Boston Police

Police said the trailer were stolen from 254 Everett Street in Allston on Sunday, June 11. The vehicle was later found at the Wegman's in Westwood.

Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.