Massachusetts auto shop says demand for parts is "overwhelming" ahead of major winter storm

The phones at Old-Time Auto Sales in Milford, Massachusetts have been ringing off the hook ahead of this weekend's snowstorm. The business, owned by Rudy Lioce III, has been repairing and servicing cars and snowplows for more than 75 years.

Lioce admits we've had a streak of mild winters but said the potential for whooper of a storm has plow drivers wanting their gear in tip-top shape. "It's been very busy for us here," said Lioce. "The phone hasn't stopped. There have been hundreds of people in this week. Just yesterday I took 150 phone calls alone."

This storm packs the potential to impact a huge portion of the country, and that means there's a lot of competition for parts. "The demand for parts has been overwhelming on the manufacturers and it's actually taking longer than normal to get service parts, which is making it harder to supply our customers and make some repairs," he said.

While some people like Lioce will work through this storm, others are planning to ride it out at home. The WBZ Next Weather team is forecasting a widespread 10-20" of snow for all of southern New England.

Even with the first flakes days away, grocery stores have been packed across the state. "It was a little bit picked over but for the most part you can tell everyone is scrambling to get everything," said one shopper at a Market Basket in Bellingham.

Shoppers reported bread shelves were empty, but grocery store staff was working overtime to keep up with demand.