What is an aura photo? Salem, Massachusetts shop says it's a look into your spiritual energy

Need your a picture of your aura? There's a shop in Salem, Massachusetts for that

Need your a picture of your aura? There's a shop in Salem, Massachusetts for that

Need your a picture of your aura? There's a shop in Salem, Massachusetts for that

SALEM - There's a shop in Salem, Massachusetts where they claim to be able to take a photo of your aura.

What is aura photography?

HausWitch Home and Healing on Washington Street has an "aura photobooth" that the owners say can give you a visual look into your spiritual energy.

"A lot of people have never heard of aura photography, and it is something that's been around since the late 70's, early 80's," aura photographer Melissa Nierman told WBZ-TV.

Nierman said the camera was created by an electrical engineer working with clairvoyants to photograph someone's energetic field. She sits down with each customer after the photograph is taken to interpret what develops into the picture.

"No bad auras"

"Everyone's afraid of having a bad aura and I'm like, "There's no bad auras," Nierman said.

She told WBZ the camera takes a picture of you and "then it processes all these data points and it takes a picture of your energetic field."

You also have to put your hands on a box that she claims also measures your energy. A photo can take up to 20 seconds to develop.

An aura photograph of WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer. CBS Boston

When looking at my photo, Nierman said, "This particular turquoise, I see a lot of people that really show up in the world, not just for family and friends, but they're really authentically expressing outwardly."

She added that emotional states are associated with specific vibrations that are all shown through color photographed in the light spectrum. Once in a while, a white entity may also appear on the image, Nierman said, signifying that someone who has died is right there with you.

Nierman said visitors often come back after losing someone or going through a major life change to see how their photo may change or if their energy shifts.

"It can feel very vulnerable in a particular way, to see ourselves, but then usually when I show people it it's is this kind of 'Oh, it's me.' Some people will cry and it's something about seeing this part of themselves that they feel," Nierman said.

How much do aura photographs cost?

The experience costs $50. There is also a relationship package to see how you and your loved one's energy matches up. Reservations are required and can be made on their website.