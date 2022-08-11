Massachusetts reports 8,950 new COVID cases, 39 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,950 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 39 additional deaths reported.

New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.05%, which is up from the last report by 0.08%.

As of August 10, there are 144 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 57 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,821,987. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,978.

There were 122,739 total new tests reported.