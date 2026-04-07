Couple optimistic they will get back large inheritance allegedly stolen by Massachusetts attorney

Melrose, Massachusetts attorney Henry Rappa is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a couple who hired him to handle a major family inheritance. Rappa appeared in court last week and pleaded not guilty to charges including embezzlement and larceny.

"I spoke to my client, the next day I said, 'how good did it feel seeing the bailiff put the cuffs on Henry Rappa in the courtroom?'" said attorney Charles Dobens, who represents Michael and Jannine Tipping.

"Every time we asked for an invoice, and that would be via email, or via text message, it was always, 'well someone is actually working on my books,'" Jannine said.

After Michael's mother passed away, they inherited a large sum of money. His sister was the original trustee.

"Because she actually passed away unexpectedly, we had to find a lawyer unexpectedly," Jannine said.

Michael assumed her trustee duties, as Jannine researched hiring Rappa. Court documents say they handed Rappa their inherited money in March of 2023.

"We learned at his hearing that my client's money was gone almost immediately," Dobens said.

The Tippings said every time they asked him for an invoice of his work, they were met with excuses. "There was the 'I'm in the urgent care, I don't feel well… I have Opening Day Red Sox tickets,'" Jannine said.

Eventually, they bought a new home and asked for their money back.

"He had the nerve to ask, how much money did we need," Jannine said. "That's when I thought we are going to have a significant problem."

They are optimistic they will get their money back. Once the Board of Bar Overseers permanently suspends Rappa's license, Dobens says his clients can start the process of getting the money reimbursed.

"Massachusetts is one of the unique states that actually has a financial vehicle to make whole any person that has been hurt by a bad lawyer," Dobens said.

Dobens said other states limit what victims can get back.

"At the end of the day, he is getting what he deserved and fortunately my clients are going to be made whole," Dobens said.

In July of 2025, a court ordered Rappa to stop practicing law, but the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says he continued to represent clients six months later and allegedly stole $21,000 from a client in a real estate closing. WBZ reached out to Rappa's lawyer for comment but have yet to hear back.