Man in ski mask tried to lure Boston student into van during morning recess, police say

Boston Police are investigating what they're calling an "attempted abduction" outside the Dudley Street Neighborhood Charter School in Roxbury on Thursday morning.

According to a police report, a female student was playing on the playground during morning recess when a light-skinned man with hazel eyes in a ski mask spoke to her from a gray, scratched-up minivan. She told police he offered her money and asked her to come in the van.

When she screamed, school administrators responded and the man drove away.

The incident happened at the intersection of Shirley and Dudley Streets.

"This morning, an individual unknown to the school community attempted to engage with a student who was in the recess yard," an email sent to parents from the school began.

Several parents showed up to school early to pick up their kids due to safety concerns after receiving the email.

"They said there was nothing to worry about," one mother said. "They are trying to make it sound like a very small incident. But child abduction is a very big incident."

Two mothers spoke with WBZ-TV anonymously after they claimed school employees told them not to speak with the media about the incident.

"When they tell you to make no comment when it's your child, it's a big deal," one mom said. "How are they going to keep our children safe?"

"It could've been [my son] or any other kids and y'all are downplaying it like it's nothing. It is something," another mom said. "My son is autistic, so he can't speak for himself, so yeah, I'm coming to get mine. If they want to keep their kids, that's fine, but for my sanity, I'm coming to get my baby."

One other mother said she felt her child was safe at the school, saying, "They have good protection."

WBZ-TV reached out to the entire board of the charter school for comment, but didn't receive a reply. No arrests have been made.