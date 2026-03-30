Hawks surge past the Celtics 112-102, riding a big third quarter and a 13th straight home win

By MAURA CAREY AP Sports Writer

Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson each scored 20 points, and three days after losing to the Celtics on the road, the Hawks responded with a 112-102 win over Boston on Monday night. It was Atlanta's 13th consecutive home win.

Okongwu (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Johnson each had double-doubles. It was Johnson's (20 points, 12 rebounds) 45th of the season.

A tightly contested first half with 10 ties and nine lead changes ended at 54-all as Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit a 27-foot 3-pointer to seal the first half. Atlanta carried that momentum into the third quarter, outscoring the Celtics 36-22 to take a 14-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Celtics climbed back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come within eight points in the last two minutes. Johnson and Alexander-Walker helped put the game out of reach with four made free throws in the final minute.

Boston's lineup looked different this time around, with Jaylen Brown returning after a two-game absence and Jayson Tatum on the bench with injury management. Tatum scored 26 points during the teams' Friday meeting.

Brown had a team high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Garza had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Dyson Daniels, Okongwu and Jonathan Kuminga returned to game action after missing Saturday's contest vs. the Kings. Daniels added 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Up next

The Celtics play at Miami on Wednesday night.

The Hawks play at Orlando on Wednesday night.