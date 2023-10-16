Watch CBS News
Army-Navy game train tickets to Gillette Stadium go on sale Monday

By Neal Riley

FOXBORO - Train tickets for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium on December 9 go on sale Monday.

The MBTA is running special round-trip Commuter Rail trains from Boston and Providence to Foxboro.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. via the mTicket app. Each ticket is $10 one way.

Trains will leave Boston's South Station at 8:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Providence trains will leave T.F. Green airport at 8 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. The first Boston train will leave 30 minutes after the game ends.  

This is the first time the Army-Navy game will be played in New England in its 124-year history. 

