Arlington fire truck pull raises money for cancer research and awareness

Some fights are too tough for even the bravest to win. A few years ago, the Arlington Fire Department lost more than just a colleague, they lost a hero. Deputy Chief Stephen Porciello passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer, leaving a lasting impact on those who served alongside him.

"He was very loved by everybody," said firefighter Joe Donisi. "In the past five years, I've personally lost three people to cancer."

Fellow firefighter Brian Carr remembered how quickly Porciello's illness progressed. "The guys took that to heart," he said.

"Pulling for Hope" fundraiser

To honor their fallen chief and support cancer research, Arlington firefighters teamed up with Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society to launch a fundraiser called "Pulling for Hope."

The event challenging teams to pull a fully loaded fire truck 50 feet, is happening this Saturday outside St. Camillus Church. Participants can register for a $25 entry fee.

"This will be our sixth year doing the event," Carr said. "In the past, we've raised over $40,000."

The goal this year is to raise another $10,000.

"All of the money donated goes to the American Cancer Society and it funds their lifesaving research," said Amy Horton, event chair for Relay for Life of Greater Arlington.

That research is crucial-- it shows cancer disproportionately affects Firefighters more than other occupations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, they have a 9% higher risk of developing cancer and a 14% greater chance of dying from it compared to the general public.

Saturday's event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will take place in person and online.