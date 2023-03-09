Lasell University student bought Tesla after stealing $547,000 in credit card scam, police say

BURLINGTON - A 19-year-old Lasell University student is accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars in a credit card scam.

Ariel Foster of Boston was arrested Wednesday and is now charged with larceny. Police said she refunded a total of $547,187 in eight transactions at her job at Lovisa, a jewelry store in the Burlington Mall.

"An investigation determined that on three dates in February, items scanned at the register had their price increased, and the cost of the item was then allegedly refunded to a credit card belonging to Foster," Burlington Police said in a statement Thursday.

Investigators said Foster was at the store during all of the illegal transactions.

When they checked her bank account they said she bought a Tesla for more than $35,000, spent more than $20,000 on a hotel in Maui, Hawaii, almost $6,000 on Delta Airlines tickets and nearly $5,000 on Louis Vuitton items.

Police searched her home in Boston and her dorm room at Lasell in Newton Wednesday. She was arrested and later set free on bail.

"We are aware that a Lasell University student was arrested on Wednesday March 8th. The responsibility of all students to comply with local, state, and federal laws applies both on- and off-campus," a LaSell spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.