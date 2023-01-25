Watch CBS News
Local News

Argument over seat led to stabbing on Orange Line, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Argument over seat led to stabbing on Orange Line, police say
Argument over seat led to stabbing on Orange Line, police say 00:22

BOSTON – Police say an argument over a seat on the Orange Line led to a knife attack on Tuesday.

Transit police say two men were fighting as the train was pulling into Back Bay station because one of the men was taking up more than one seat.

One of the men pulled out either a knife of a box cutter and apparently cut the other man twice.

Police say the attacker ran off.

The victim has superficial wounds and is not cooperating with police.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.