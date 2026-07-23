AOC, Buttigieg lead Democrats in New Hampshire presidential primary poll

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are leading the Democratic field in a recent 2028 New Hampshire presidential primary poll.

The University of New Hampshire's "Granite State Poll" of 648 likely voters found that 22% support Ocasio-Cortez, with Buttigieg right behind at 21%.

"Ocasio-Cortez draws much of her support from self-described socialists and progressives, while support for Buttigieg is spread about evenly among progressives, liberals, and moderates," pollsters said in a statement.

The poll found that Ocasio-Cortez supporters cited her policies and ideology as reasons for backing her, and those who picked Buttigieg pointed to his qualifications and competence.

New Hampshire Democratic primary poll

No other Democratic candidates reached double digits in the poll. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was third with 9%.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was backed by 15% of respondents in previous UNH polls from October and February, but his support has dropped to 8%.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is at 6%, and former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has seen her support fall to 5% in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Republican primary poll

The poll also showed movement in the Republican field.

Vice President JD Vance continues to lead, but he no longer has a majority of support like he did in the October and February surveys. He now leads 36% to 26% over Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who pollsters say has "closed the gap significantly" among GOP voters.

"Vance's support comes mainly from conservatives while Rubio gets more of his support from moderates and libertarians," the pollsters stated.

The poll also found that two-thirds of likely Republican voters want their nominee to "build on Trump's presidency rather than go in a different direction," but less than half say the president's endorsement in the race will make a difference to them.