Meditation can be just as effective as medication when treating anxiety, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and one condition that millions of Americans suffer from is anxiety. A new study finds that meditation can be just as effective in treating it as medication.

Researchers at several institutions, including the NIH and Mass General examined 276 adults with anxiety disorders such as panic, social anxiety, and generalized anxiety. Half underwent weekly mindfulness meditation classes and half were treated with a medication called escitalopram, commonly known as Lexapro.

Participants in both groups experienced reductions in anxiety symptoms with no significant difference between treatment with mindfulness meditation or medication at 8 weeks.

