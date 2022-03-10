Playing Your Favorite Music Can Ease Your Anxiety, New Study Suggests

BOSTON (CBS) -- If you suffer from anxiety, a new study finds that playing your favorite jams could ease your nerves.

Researchers in Canada studied 163 people with anxiety and asked them to close their eyes and listen for 24 minutes to one of three sounds: a personalized music playlist based on a patient's emotional state and their musical preferences, something called auditory beat stimulation or ABS which produces a series of tones into the ears, or background noise similar to white noise.

They found that the personalized playlists and the ABS tones helped alleviate symptoms in patients with moderate anxiety.

They hope their findings will lead to easy and cost-effective treatments for some people with anxiety.