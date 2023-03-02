Patriots reportedly met with Florida QB Anthony Richardson at NFL Scouting Combine

BOSTON -- If the Patriots are truly committed to Mac Jones as their starting quarterback of the future, they haven't said much in public to hammer that home. Meeting with one of the top quarterbacks available in this year's draft won't help the situation, either.

The Pats have reportedly met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. New England is not alone, with a slew of other teams also meeting with the former Gator.

Source also says Anthony Richardson has met with the #Giants and #Lions, as well as a few more teams. https://t.co/Sn37NVetn7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2023

The Patriots, however, are the only team in that group that doesn't have an obvious or immediate need at the position. Let the intrigue begin.

This could just be the Patriots doing their due diligence on a top prospect, as they've met with a number of those over the years despite having no real shot at drafting the player. Meeting with Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2018 draft is a good example. Richardson was not at the Senior Bowl or at the Shrine Bowl, so this is every team's first chance to chat with the QB.

But it is nonetheless interesting that the Pats are meeting with a highly touted quarterback. The Patriots finished 8-9 last year as Jones struggled in his second NFL season, though a lot of that had to do with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading New England's offensive staff. Hopes are high that Jones will make a big leap in 2023 under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.