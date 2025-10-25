USPS mail carriers in Massachusetts go door to door to collect donations for annual food drive

Mail carriers in Woburn, Massachusetts, had a slightly different route on Saturday, and instead of mail, they were delivering groceries to nearby food pantries.

"It's a huge deal for us," postal worker Duncan Morris said.

Residents in the area received a postcard several days ago asking them to donate food and place it on their doorstep for the United States Postal Service workers to collect and bring to the Council of Social Concern on Merrimac Street.

"We serve Winchester and Woburn residents. And people from any community that happens to be gluten-free. So all the food that comes in here today gets sorted, we check for dates, expiration dates, gets loaded on our shelves and put out for people to come in to shop for," Council of Social Concern worker Paula Matthews said.

Woburn holds a food drive twice a year. One is a national food donation day in May, and the other just benefits nearby residents.

"Everyone steps up, everyone's here always to help out and provide. It's amazing," worker at the Council of Social Concern, Julia Guthro said.

"This community takes care of us. So we like to take care of them as well," Morris said. "It's a unique experience to be a part of."

There is no word yet on how much food was donated.

Honoring a former worker

This drive is in honor of Henry Shaunessy, a former postal worker who worked tirelessly as a charity volunteer in the town. His former coworkers don't mind the work, especially after seeing hungry people while on their routes.

"They love doing it every year. They show up with a smile on their face. We give them a little water, some snacks and send them on their way. But they're great," Matthews said.

The donations come as federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is due to be frozen on November 1.

"People don't realize the need. Sometimes it could be your next-door neighbor that you don't realize could be in need of food. It's a greater need than people think. It's working families, single mothers, the elderly. We're just here to help them," Matthews explained.