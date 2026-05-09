2026 graduates of Anna Maria College in Paxton say it is bittersweet to be final class to receive degree

The 2026 graduating class of Anna Marie College in Paxton said it was bittersweet to cross the stage at commencement on Saturday, knowing they would be the last to receive a degree from the school.

"Feels amazing. A lot of trials and tribulations. A very hard warming journey, but we made it, and we are the last class, so it felt even all the more of an accomplishment," Jason Feliciano said.

"I'm happy, but at the same time I am sad because this is our home, and if it's closing, we need to find another place," graduate Elizabeth Ansah said.

Back in April, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education issued a notice saying that Anna Maria may not have "sufficient resources" to stay open through the next academic year. Then, the private Catholic college announced it would close for good after serving the community for over 80 years, citing financial pressure and declining enrollment.

"It's sad, it's a nicer rural community," parent Christian Manuilow said. "I really think this is a beautiful day to celebrate all that this school has offered for the past 80 years."

Around 1400 undergraduates will now have to find a new place to go to school. Regis College in Weston has said it will accept students who want to transfer. Regis will also hold all transcripts, degree certificates, and other important academic records for Anna Maria alumni. Feliciano said that students need to overcome the setback and continue their education however they can.

"To be a role model for other youth that no matter what comes your way you just gotta get up and keep going," he explained.

New graduates feel confident that, despite the school's closure, the community will remain.

"I think we are still going to be a family. We can still communicate, but we will miss each other," Ansah said.