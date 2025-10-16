79-year-old retired attorney finds new passion as a blacksmith in Boston

A retired attorney has found a new passion forging superheated iron as a blacksmith in Boston.

Andy Good is one of the many artists working at the Humphreys Street Studios in Dorchester.

"There are two stone carvers, there are lots of painters and then there's a whole lot of people who, in one way or another, are making clothing," Good said.

He's been pounding out masterful creations for 15 years after falling into it by accident.

Blacksmith Andy Good (right) with WBZ-TV's Chris Tanaka at the Humphreys Street Studios in Dorchester. CBS Boston

"The truth is my wife, when I was lawyering, said, 'All you do is work and work out. You're a bore, find something else to do," he said.

Good attended an adult education class in Framingham and fell in love with the craft.

"The idea of hitting something hard with a hammer when you're defending criminal cases, that's therapeutic," the 79-year-old retired attorney told WBZ-TV.

He's made all sorts of steel sculptures, from tools to intricate flower petals.

A metal flower made by blacksmith Andy Good. CBS Boston

While the steelwork is born of fire, the passion was born of curiosity and having the studio space to make it flourish.

"The whole point is to do the mental and physical challenges that are completely and utterly different," he said.

