'A safe space,' Andover staffing firm ALKU helps grieving employees with HEAL program

ANDOVER - ALKU is a highly specialized staffing firm based out of Andover that provides skilled consultants to clients.

They also have 11 employee resource groups to help their staff deal with life situations.

"Which just goes to show how much the entire person is heard, valued," said account manager Katie Farman.

She has felt the value of this. Farman lost her mom to cancer during the pandemic. The loss left her searching.

"When she passed there was such a void and so much positive light and good things lost. So I've always, and even when she was here, I've always tried to emulate that," she told WBZ-TV.

Katie took that inspiration and formed "HEAL." It's been welcomed with open arms.

"HEAL stands for Hope, Empowerment, Acceptance and Love. HEAL is a safe space and a group here at ALKU. It provides a community for those that have gone through significant loss in their life," Farman said.

"It's just great to be able to have a space in the workplace that you can come together and talk about those shared challenges and experiences."

