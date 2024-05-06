Family of 5-year-old girl killed in Andover crosswalk last year say area still needs to be safer

Family of 5-year-old Sidney Olson want to "prevent any other families going through what we have"

ANDOVER - Two parents know that their road ahead will not be easy, but it's their mission to make one intersection safer for others after their daughter was struck and killed by a truck in a crosswalk.

"We try to honor Sidney every day and keep her with us. We miss her every day," her mother, Marybeth Ellis, said.

Five-year-old Sidney Olson died after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk as she crossed Elm Street in Elm Square in downtown Andover almost one year ago.

The 5-year-old Sidney Olson was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer while crossing the street in Andover on May 11, 2023. The Olson family

"We were going to art class. We had the walk sign. I told the girls it was safe to go and was helping my son, and next thing I looked back, and it was so fast," Ellis said.

Pedestrian-exclusive zone

Since the tragedy, the family says the city has made some significant changes to this intersection. Olson says this is now a pedestrian-exclusive zone, meaning all the walking signs work together.

"So you can see we are walking through here and all of the walks signs are on across all of this. It makes it much safer to cross than it was before," Sidney's dad, Eric Olson said.

They also moved the stop line back a few feet from the crosswalk. But WBZ saw drivers ignoring it on Monday.

"You got a large truck here who probably can't see anything within 12 feet of him in a place where small children and small adults can cross. We are seeing them come up to the line where they almost have zero visibility," Olson said.

The family says there are still a lot more changes that need to happen to make the intersection safer.

"Including the slip lanes which allow traffic to continue through. As you saw, you've gotta walk across traffic to get to this island where you can trigger a walk sign," Olson said.

Honoring Sidney one year later

To coincide with the one-year anniversary of Sidney's passing this Saturday, the family, along with the city, will host Sidney's Rainbow Day, a chance for the community to come together and also celebrate some of the changes that have taken place at this intersection.

"A day of fun activities from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We would love everyone to come to celebrate Sidney and celebrate the town and the steps we've taken to make it more livable for everybody," Ellis said.

The family spent the day putting up signs for Sidney's Rainbow Day.

"For us, being able to honor Sidney keeps us moving forward. For me also trying to be an advocate, to prevent any other families going through what we have," Ellis said.

The family says the city is working on a redesign plan for the area, which will also need state approval.