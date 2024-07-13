Massachusetts high school coach runs basketball camp in the summer, "it's all about fun"

BZ's MVP: Coach David Fazio is the inspiration behind Hooptown basketball camp all about "fun"

ANDOVER - A high school basketball coach in Massachusetts is building an incredible legacy by running a basketball camp for kids.

Dave Fazio has won more than 500 games as the men's basketball coach at Andover High School and he's in the Massachusetts Coaches Hall of Fame.

"More than anything, our alumni, they're like my children," said Fazio.

All about having fun

Fazio is also known for his summer camp, Hooptown, where it's all about having fun. There are seven weeks of Hooptown - four for the boys and three for the girls. The camp runs for five hours, Monday through Friday, and features kids from grades two all the way up to 10.

The kids play three-on-three games, battle against each other one-on-one and work on other skills by using something as simple as plastic cups. One camper told WBZ-TV she was a little confused by stacking plastic cups at first but said she now finds it fun.

Fazio rewards the kids for their hard work. One longstanding honor has been a "Camper of the Day" award for each age group. He also implores his staff to make each week special for the campers.

"Make that experience the best experience of their summer," said Fazio. "I shut down my whole summer for this camp, we give it everything we possibly can. I'm out there dancing, I'm out there moving, I might lose a couple of pounds in the meantime, which we all can use. But this is, honestly, my baby. I take so much pride and joy in what we've accomplished here and we want it to continue."

"He's helped thousands of kids through the years"

And as much as he loves his staff and his kids, they love him even more.

"He's literally like a father figure to me, he's always there for you when you need him," said one staff member.

His younger campers described Fazio as enthusiastic and someone who always looks on the bright side.

"He's helped thousands of kids through the years and we just know him as the Hooptown Guy, Coach Fazio," said another staff member.