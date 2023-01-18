Friends of Ana Walshe heartbroken as her husband faces murder charge

BOSTON - On Wednesday, when Brian Walshe faces a judge to be officially charged with killing his wife Ana, it will be exactly two weeks since he first began calling friends asking if they'd seen her.

"I've had a gut feeling since the day that I saw her missing post on Facebook. I had this gut-wrenching feeling that something horrible happened to her," said Pamela Bardhi, a colleague of Ana Walshe.

Ana had not been seen for days before Brian Walshe called her friends, and there have been only tragic twists and turns since.

Friends' fears grew as a handcuffed Brian Walshe smirked on his way into a misleading investigators arraignment, and when chilling evidence was revealed, detailing the bloody items investigators had located.

Still, the official murder charge for Brian Walshe, has left his wife's colleagues crushed.

"You get this sense of rage that oh my goodness it's actually, potentially could be true," Bardhi said. "And then you get this sense of relief that oh my God something is being done about this."

"Honestly, I would describe a sunny day in the middle of the storm," said Natasha Sky, another colleague. "You have the glimpse and hope, but overall, it's mostly sadness, because I don't think we're going to see Ana. It doesn't look like she's coming back."

The grief feels different now, and the only comfort for many comes from honoring Ana by praying and pooling resources for the three little faces she loved the most.

"I keep seeing this scene in my head with three boys asking where their mom is," Bardhi said. "I lose my mind every time I think about it."

Brian Walshe had been being held on $500,000 bond since he was arraigned January 9 on initial charges of misleading investigators. He will be arraigned on charges of murder and improper transport of a body on Wednesday.