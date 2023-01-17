Brian Walshe to be charged with wife Ana Walshe's murder

BOSTON – Authorities announced on Tuesday that Brian Walshe will be charged with the murder of his wife, missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced that an arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of Ana Walshe. Brian Walshe was previously only charged with misleading investigators during the search for his wife.

Prosecutors said more details will be announced during Brian Walshe's arraignment, which is expected to take place Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen leaving the couple's home around 4 a.m. on January 1 to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. Police said she never got into an Uber or Lyft, adding that her phone pinged at the couple's home that day and January 2.

Brian Walshe had been being held on $500,000 bond since he was arraigned January 9 on initial charges of misleading investigators.

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe, who was under house arrest while he awaits sentencing for selling fake art, lied about going to Home Depot where he allegedly spent $450 on cleaning supplies and other items.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team that investigators searching for evidence in the case found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody.