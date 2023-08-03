Amtrak announces new bus service connecting Worcester, New Bedford to Providence trains

Amtrak unveils premium meals from Stephen Starr for Acela riders Amtrak unveils premium meals from Stephen Starr for Acela riders 00:29

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Amtrak has unveiled a new bus service to help passengers in the Worcester area and South Coast of Massachusetts connect to its trains in Providence.

The buses operated by DATTCO will link Worcester and New Bedford to Providence station, where riders can then hop on Amtrak trains running along the Northeast Corridor to reach New York and beyond. The New Bedford to Providence bus will also stop in Fall River.

"Amtrak's latest connecting bus service will bring a brand-new link from New Bedford and close an existing gap in Worcester with convenient, timed connections between trains and buses to Providence and our national network," Amtrak's Dennis Newman said in a statement.

The connecting buses will be available in the morning, afternoon and evening. Tickets can be bought at Amtrak.com. Amtrak says they'll feature "modern amenities" like electric outlets, Wi-Fi and reclining seats.