Duke assistant Amile Jefferson reportedly finalizing deal to join Celtics coaching staff

BOSTON -- The additions keep on coming for Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff in Boston. The Celtics are reportedly finalizing a deal with Duke assistant Amile Jefferson.

Jefferson, 30, is reportedly working toward a multi-year deal to join the Boston staff as an assistant, according to 247sports.com.

Jefferson was a three-year captain during his playing days at Duke (2012-2017) and won an NCAA championship as a junior in 2015. He joined the Duke coaching staff in 2021 and spent a season as the Blue Devils' director of player development before being promoted to assistant coach in 2022.

Before he began his coaching career, Jefferson bounced around the NBA and NBA G League for four seasons. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic in the NBA and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics in 2020, but Boston cut him two weeks later. He then signed with Galatasaray in Turkey before returning to the US to begin his coaching career.

Jefferson will now join a Celtics coaching staff that has also added Sam Cassell, Charles Lee, and Phil Pressey to Mazzulla's bench this offseason.