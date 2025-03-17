American Revolution artifacts on display at Commonwealth Museum in Dorchester

Boston is a city steeped in history, but few places hold as many pieces of the past as the Massachusetts Archives and Commonwealth Museum in Dorchester.

And now the museum is showcasing its Revolution 250 exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of the American Revolution.

The lead up to the Revolution

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin emphasized the importance of the exhibit in preserving democracy.

"The commitment to personal liberties, and to freedom, and democracy, and to an orderly government that holds people accountable," said Secretary Galvin. "That's still an issue today."

Galvin said that the exhibit does more than simply recount the battles and bloodshed of the Revolution, it dives deep into the core ideals that the United States was built upon.

"It's a call to continue the effort to promote democracy. It was the principles and that's why the lead up to the Revolution is so important, it's not just the battles and what happened and how it happened," Galvin said. "It's really why?"

Sam Edwards, an archivist at the museum, invites visitors to come inside and explore the treasures of history.

"You learn something every day," Edwards said. "Someone comes to you with a research question, and you get to just dive in and answer it in the most historically accurate way possible."

Documents from Washington, Hancock

For history enthusiasts and curious minds alike, the exhibit offers an opportunity to get up close to rare, iconic artifacts.

You'll find documents signed by the likes of John Hancock and John Adams, letters written by George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, and even the sword of Major John Buttrick, who ordered the first shots fired at the battle of Concord.

Normally stored in a climate-controlled vault, these artifacts are now on display for the public through June 17.