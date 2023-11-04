Watch CBS News
Woman arrested in fatal July stabbing near Park Street T Station

BOSTON - A Dorchester woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near the Park Street T Station in July.

Police arrested Alyssa Partsch, 30, of Dorchester on Saturday morning on a warrant for murder.   

On July 20, police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 11:34 p.m. They found Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston, suffering from stab wounds on Tremont Street. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Partsch will be arraigned at Suffolk Superior Court.

November 4, 2023

