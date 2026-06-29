Convicted rapist Alvin Campbell, brother of Massachusetts attorney general, sentenced to life in prison for rapes

A judge on Monday sentenced Alvin Campbell, the brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, to life in prison after he was convicted of raping multiple women while posing as an Uber driver in Boston.

A jury earlier this month found the 45-year-old guilty on 21 out of 22 counts for sex assault. One of the rape charges carried a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Even if granted parole, there are other rape charges that would then have Campbell serve 30 to 40 years in prison, followed by another 18-to-20-year term.

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2019 he would pick women up at the end of the night at various locations around Boston, including TD Garden, The Harp and Lansdowne Pub. His car was "festooned with Uber stickers and logos" when it was seized, even though he no longer worked for the rideshare company, the district attorney said.

"A common denominator in the attacks is evidence that Campbell masqueraded as a rideshare driver and in one case a bar employee, and targeted women at venues in the downtown Boston area who were too intoxicated to consent to sex or to resist his assaults," a criminal complaint stated.

Investigators said Campbell would then assault the women either in his car, in his own home or at their homes. Campbell took pictures and video of the assaults on his phone, which turned out to be key pieces of evidence at his trial.

The defense said Campbell owned his own transportation company and argued that the sex was consensual, claiming that the victims' memories were inaccurate because they had been drinking alcohol.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell is the top law enforcement official in the state. She said in a statement before the trial started that she was praying for the survivors in the case.

"This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved, and I carry that weight with me, including in my prayers for my brother," she said.