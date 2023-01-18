Man stabbed at Allston MBTA stop
ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.
Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line.
"At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.
The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.
Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is still under investigation.
