Man stabbed at Allston MBTA stop

ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.

Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line.

"At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.

Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of a stabbing at an MBTA stop in Allston. CBS Boston

The incident is still under investigation.