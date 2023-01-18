Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed at Allston MBTA stop

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

ALLSTON - An argument between a boy and man at an MBTA stop in Allston turned violent Wednesday, police said.

Transit police said there was a fight at about 12:40 p.m. between the adult and "juvenile male" at the Commonwealth Ave/Harvard T stop on the B line.

"At some point the altercation turned physical and a preliminary investigation suggests the juvenile male stabbed the victim in his torso area," police said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized with an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Police took the boy into custody.

Evidence markers and police tape were still visible at the scene later on Wednesday afternoon.

mbta-stabbing-allston.jpg
The scene of a stabbing at an MBTA stop in Allston. CBS Boston

The incident is still under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 3:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.