Over 800 Eversource customers in Allston may lose power overnight due to repairs

BOSTON -- Over 800 Allston residences may lose power overnight due to repairs Eversource is making in hopes of limiting future outages.

Eversource said Saturday that maintenance work is being done on a portion of an electric system that serves two local hospitals, with the goal to "reduce the chance for more substantial outages in the area."

The company said Saturday the work will not impact the hospitals, but it may leave roughly 825 customers without power for a little while. The controlled outage is expected to start around midnight and last until 6 a.m.

"We understand being without power in the heat can be frustrating and we appreciate our customers' patience as our crews work to make these repairs that are necessary for the reliability of the local circuit that serves thousands of customers," the company said.

Eversource said the customers that may be impacted have been notified.

Saturday marked fifth consecutive day in which temperatures were in the 90s, but Sunday will likely to be the hottest day of the entire stretch. The current record in Boston is 98 and WBZ-TV's weather team is forecasting 100 degrees.