Boston college students navigate "chaos" of September 1 move-in day

Thousands of college students spent Labor Day weekend moving into off-campus housing in Boston as leases turn over in the city on September 1.

Movers who spoke with WBZ-TV said they wanted to get up early Monday to beat the crowds.

"We've been getting in at 7 a.m. to avoid the traffic get some good parking," one person moving boxes on Monday said.

Boston move-in day "chaos"

Dumpsters throughout Boston's Allston neighborhood were filled on Monday and U-Haul trucks were being unloaded.

"It's pretty bad but hopefully it'll be worth it when we're all settled in in like a week or so," said Olive Kuper, a Berklee College of Music student.

Students were putting in the work on Labor Day, moving in or moving out across the Greater Boston area.

Many of Allston's newest residents were rushing to get settled in to their spaces ahead of the start of school on Tuesday.

"Last year we had a week to settle in and do everything. Now it's just chaos," Kennedy Dauzet, a Boston University student, said. "We have classes, so we wanted to get everything in because the previous tenants moved out yesterday so it's very hectic."

"Allston Christmas"

Amid the madness, the streets are also loaded with pass along items as part of what is known as "Allston Christmas." People look forward to finding hidden gems of unwanted furniture or home goods left on the roads.

"Hoping to find a good lamp and a good bookshelf if anyone sees any let me know," one man said.

There were even some free mattresses left on the road.

"I've seen that. That's something I tend to stray from but to each their own," Dauzet said.

Anyone driving through the area will notice temporary tow zone signs that are in place untul 8 p.m. The city is also warning against large trucks and vans going onto Storrow Drive, hoping to prevent anyone moving from getting stuck.