Red Sox reportedly open to dealing Alex Verdugo

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are expected to do a little bit of buying and a little bit of selling ahead of Tuesday afternoon's MLB trade deadline. With that approach, the team is reportedly letting teams know they're open to discussing outfielder Alex Verdugo in potential trades.

Boston is willing to listen to offers on Verdugo, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam. The outfielder is making just $6.3 million this season and is under team control through 2024, but is due for a raise this winter in arbitration. After a strong start to the season, Verdugo has been stuck in a lengthy slump, hitting just .143 over his last 21 games. He has been dropped in the Boston lineup and recently spent two straight games on the bench as Alex Cora tried to give Verdugo a bit of a reset.

With the emergence of Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida this season, the Sox have a surplus in the outfield. Veteran Adan Duvall, a free agent after this season, is also a potential candidate to move at the deadline, but a younger player like Verdugo would probably net Boston more in return.

With the Red Sox on the prowl for starting pitching, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, and Verdugo could help them acquire some before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. While Duval would likely get them a veteran starter signed through the rest of the season, dangling a young player like Verdugo could potentially get the Red Sox a younger starter with a little more team control.

Verdugo was once seen as the centerpiece of Boston's Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers and has become a favorite among Red Sox fans. But it now seems the team is willing to move on from the outfielder if it can help them acquire a needed piece at this season's trade deadline.