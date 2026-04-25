Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired along with several staff members

The Red Sox manager, Alex Cora, has been fired, along with several other staff members. Chad Tracy, manager of the AAA Worcester Red Sox, will act as interim manager of the team.

The firing came hours after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 17-1.

Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry thanked Cora in a statement, saying that "They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

"He will always have our deepest gratitude. Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude," Henry said in the statement.

Cora led the Red Sox to a World Series in 2018 in his first year with the team as manager. He went 610-541 in seven-plus seasons in Boston. Cora also spent four seasons as a player in Boston, winning a World Series in 2007 as a player.

The other fired staff members include hitting coach Peter Faste, bench coach Ramón Vázquez, third base coach Kyle Hudson, Major League hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin and assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Jason Varitek, the coach of game planning and run prevention, will be reassigned to a new role, according to the Red Sox.

Chad Epperson, manager of the AA Portland Sea Dogs, will serve as interim third-base coach.