"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper alleges sexual harassment by Boston University soccer coach

Before she amassed tens of millions of followers and one of the most popular podcasts in the world, Alex Cooper, the host of "Call Her Daddy," played soccer at Boston University. In her new documentary, "Call Her Alex," dropping Tuesday on Hulu, Cooper opened up for the first time about years' worth of alleged sexual harassment from her soccer coach, Nancy Feldman.

Allegations in new documentary

The trailer for the documentary alludes to a bombshell, life altering confession during a scene filmed on Boston University's soccer field. But as reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper describes her coach becoming "fixated" with her and her body. Cooper alleges Feldman would leverage field time in exchange for information about her sex life.

Alex Cooper, host of "Call Her Daddy" speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

According to Boston University, Feldman retired in 2022. At the film's premiere in New York City over the weekend, Cooper is asked in social media videos about the revelations. Cooper said it was a trip to BU during the project's filming, that she learned the alleged behavior had been continuing a decade later.

Just hours before the global release of her new Hulu documentary, Cooper spoke following the film's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival over the weekend in New York City. "I spoke to one of the victims and hearing her story was horrific," Cooper said in the clip. "I knew in that moment if I don't speak about this. It is going to continue happening."

She also alleged the athletic director, who per the university's website is still in his current role, declined to hear the evidence of harassment when her parents tried to present it to him. "We could go over the list of people who basically let me go and didn't check on me, mental health, nothing," Cooper said.

Feldman, Boston University, nor the athletic department responded to our repeated requests for a comment for this report.